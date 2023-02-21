LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An female worker at Moonlight BunnyRanch, a well-known legal brothel near Carson City in northern Nevada, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a shooting and is facing charges.

The shooting was reported around 9:37 p.m. when the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the ranch about gunshots fired and a dispute between two workers but when officers arrived at the scene it was determined one employee had fired a gun several times and then retreated into a room that resulted in a standoff with police.

Police standoff at Moonlight BunnyRanch on Feb. 21, 2023. (Credit: CBS/KTVN)

Police standoff at Moonlight BunnyRanch on Feb. 21, 2023. (Credit: CBS/KTVN)

Police standoff at Moonlight BunnyRanch on Feb. 21, 2023. (Credit: CBS/KTVN)

Police standoff at Moonlight BunnyRanch on Feb. 21, 2023. (Credit: CBS/KTVN)

Police standoff at Moonlight BunnyRanch on Feb. 21, 2023. (Credit: CBS/KTVN)

According to a statement from Sheriff Brad Pope, the business was evacuated and a SWAT team as well as multiple other neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to the barricade scene.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Savannah Henderson, AKA Tiara Tae, of Dayton, Nevada did surrender around 12:33 a.m. and was taken into custody and no one was injured, Pope said.

She is facing four felony counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of possessing a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm, and one count of obstructing/resisting a peace officer.

Henderson’s bail is set at $86,140, according to Sheriff Pope.

Dennis Hof who passed away in 2018 was a prior owner of the Moonlight BunnyRanch in Mound, Nevada. (KLAS)

The Moonlight BunnyRanch is in Mound House, Nevada, about six miles east of Carson City, and first opened in 1955. It was previously owned by Dennis Hof and was featured in the HBO series “Cathouse: The Series” which aired in 2005 and 2007.