LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department said rival motorcycle gang members were behind the shooting that occurred Sunday on the U.S. 95 freeway near College Drive. The shooting caused the freeway to be closed for several hours.

According to a news release, the investigation shows that those involved in the shooting are “all members or affiliates of rival Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs), the Hells Angels OMG, and the Vagos OMG.”

Three suspects identified as 66-year-old Richard Devries, 46-year-old Stephen Alo, and 26-year-old Russell Smith were taken into custody and are facing the following charges.

6 counts of Attempted Murder with a deadly weapon

6 counts of Battery with the use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm (criminal gang enhancement)

6 counts Discharge Gun at/into occupied structure/vehicle (criminal gang enhancement)

1 count Conspiracy to Commit Murder with deadly weapon

Police said this is an open investigation.

Anyone with details on the case is urged to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911, 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.