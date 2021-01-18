Shooting on Las Vegas Strip leaves 1 in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip just after midnight.

Metro Police said four men got into a fight on the casino floor of the Venetian resort and were removed from the property by security. The fight continued outside near the Palazzo when one of the men pulled a handgun. A struggle occurred between the gunman and one of the men who ended up being shot in the abdomen.

The shooter ran into Treasure Island resort and was arrested there. The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The shooting prompted a large police response and closed Las Vegas Boulevard for several hours.

This shooting comes after a violent summer on the Strip that led to police launching “Operation Persistent Pressure” and assigning more officers along Las Vegas Boulevard.