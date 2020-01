LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are currently on the scene of a shooting near Desert Pines High School. It happened in the 3800 block of Harris Avenue.

There are no reports of anyone injured, so far. CCSD police have one person detained, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Officials ask you to avoid the area, but there are no road closures at this time. Desert Pines High School is on lockdown as the investigation continues in the area.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.