LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – One person is dead after a shooting near the Las Vegas strip.

Metro Police located a victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound at the Emerald Suites, near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

The shooting victim was later transported to Sunrise Trauma and died of the injuries, according to investigators.

The shooting suspect is still at-large.

