LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night.

Metro Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 2100 block of Industrial Road on a 911 call of someone being shot.

Officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound and the victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.

