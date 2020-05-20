Shooting leaves 1 dead near J Street, Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on J Street near Lake Mead Boulevard, north of downtown.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, numerous people reported hearing shots before 1 a.m. Patrol units in the area also heard the gunfire. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds at the entrance of the parking lot for the Villa Capri and Sherman Gardens apartment complex.

The man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If you know anything about the deadly shooting, police encourage you to contact Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555 or to email homicide@lvmpd.