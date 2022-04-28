LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for multiple suspects after a man was found shot to death Wednesday night. A second victim with a gunshot wound was later found by police.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, multiple calls were received around 9:30 p.m. about gunshots in the area of Jones and Lake Mead boulevards at the District Apartment Homes.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man dead with several gunshot wounds, said Metro Lt. David Valenta.

He added, that officers later pulled over a person in a vehicle driving recklessly and discovered the person had a gunshot wound. That person was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Homicide at 702-828-3521 or by email: homicide@LVMPD.com or to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.