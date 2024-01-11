LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A crash that injured three people east of the Las Vegas Strip has been connected to a shooting, according to police

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Escondido Street near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. No injuries were reported during the shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said.

However, the related crash that occurred sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.