LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting late Thursday night in the south valley.

Henderson police responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:35 p.m. in the 10000 block of Maryland Parkway, between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pyle Avenue.

This remains an open investigation, and Henderson police are expected to provide further details soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.