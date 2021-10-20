Shooting in parking lot leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a parking lot Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting, shortly after 12:30 a.m., to the 6800 block of East Russell Road near South Broadbent Blvd and East Russell Road.

Police say the victim met with the unknown suspect at this location prior to the shooting.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he later died.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the

Clark County Coroner’s Office

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.