Shooting in northeast Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead and another critically injured in northeast Las Vegas. Two suspects remain at large, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened at an apartment just before 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of Exeter Drive near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Shooting on Exeter Drive leaves one man dead and another injured.

According to Sgt. Jon Scott, three men may have been trying to commit a robbery when the shooting happened. One of the suspects was killed and the man who lived in the apartment was shot and critically injured.

That man was transported to University Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in the case.