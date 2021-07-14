Shooting followed argument at party inside FireRock Steakhouse, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a man who was shot Monday night at a northwest valley restaurant was at a party when an argument broke out.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release, a suspect fled the area after the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Related Content UPDATE: Metro investigating shooting death at northwest valley steakhouse

Kesean Jaemar Dedmon, 20, was identified Tuesday as the victim of the shooting. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Dedmon was shot in the back.

Police say Dedmon was shot at FireRock Steakhouse Las Vegas, and taken by a private vehicle to Mountain View Hospital, which is about 5 miles away. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The restaurant is on the southeast corner of Azure Drive and Centennial Center Boulevard.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.