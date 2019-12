LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A male victim was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday night. His condition is currently unknown.

Citizens heard multiple gunshots at the complex in the 3000 block of North Michael Way and found the victim on a doorstep with wounds to his abdomen.

The suspect is still outstanding, and detectives are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.