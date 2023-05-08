LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Zeida Robles and her son Juan live right around the corner from Von Tobel Middle School where a shooting occurred earlier Monday afternoon.

“As soon as I hit the school. I started seeing a lot of cops with guns facing the street and stuff like that,” Zeida said.

Fortunately, Juan was unharmed, but Zeida told 8 News Now she felt that the neighborhood is to blame for what happened.

“We don’t feel that safe because it is dangerous in that area,” she added.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara in agreeance stated,

“Community issues are creeping onto our campuses, affecting our students negatively.”

According to Metro’s Northeast Area Command Crime statistics crime is down, with ‘society crimes’ down by almost 22%.

Clark County Education Association believes violence in schools is the root of the problem and urges those in power to take note.

“The lack of safety in our schools is nothing short of a crisis, and with hundreds of deadly weapons confiscated already on CCSD campuses this school year we believe this situation was a school shooting waiting to happen,” Clark County Education Association said.

Jose Guzman, who heard the gunshots from his house, said he felt that school shootings have become a part of life now and agrees that the education system needs to be better equipped to handle it.

“Security is most important in the school since there are children there, and it’s unfortunate that security wasn’t there to respond quicker,” Guzman said.