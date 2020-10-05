Shooting at house party leaves 1 dead in Northwest Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened at a house party near Alta and Durango drives.

According to Metro Police, the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. and when officers arrived at the scene they found the body of a man in his early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds near a home where there were a house party.

Police are trying to determine if the victim was on his way to the party, or leaving.

Homicide detectives are interviewing a group of people who were at the scene to try and figure out what led up to the shooting.

“There’s been a house party at this house several nights in a row not just last night, but the last few nights leading up to it” said Lt. Ray Spencer, LVMPD.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to reach out to CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.