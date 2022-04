LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store Monday morning.

According to Metro police, the shooting was reported at 9:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of W. Sahara Avenue near Arville Street.

Metro police investigate a shooting at 7-Eleven on Sahara Avenue near Arville Street on April 25, 2022. (Credit: Carrie & Chris M.)

The shooting victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

There is an ongoing investigation.