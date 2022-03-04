LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As gas prices soared in Southern Nevada Friday, those who drive for a living shared what it means for their livelihood. “The feeling of just shock and disbelief,” Robert, a rideshare driver, told 8 News Now of the rising prices. “Like, just oh my gosh.”

Robert shared the frustration and uncertainty he’s feeling and said a steep rise in fuel rates have hurt his bottom line as a full-time driver. “I’ve never seen them this high ever, let alone driving Uber and Lyft,” Robert said. “You do the math; you are definitely losing a chunk of your income.”

(Photo: KLAS)

According to AAA, regular unleaded gas hit $4.29 a gallon Friday, an all-time record for Las Vegas. That’s about 50 cents higher than this time last month.

Brian Gordon, a Principal at Applied Analysis, told 8 News Now a lot of this is due to the war in Ukraine. “I think we are starting to see the effects,” Gordon explained. “Of what’s happening in Russia and Ukraine.”

According to experts, Russia supplies around 12% of the world’s crude oil, which is used to make gasoline. As the country’s invasion into Ukraine continues, there is less availability. “There is a little bit of a ripple effect there,” Gordon explained. “That we need to be mindful of.”

Gordon told 8 News Now there’s no way to tell how long this could last, but he said it could get worse before it gets better. “I’d say buckle up for the time being,” Gordon said.

Robert told 8 News Now he’s doing everything he can to save, but he believes this trend may push those scrambling to make ends meet completely off the road. “It’s going to phase out a lot of drivers,” Robert concluded. “I think.”

Gordon said while gas prices have the power to affect our entire economy, experts believe the larger inflation rate in the U.S. will taper off towards the end of 2022.

A list of the current gas prices in Nevada can be found on the AAA homepage.