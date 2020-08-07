Shipwrecked gold coin sells for $312K at Las Vegas auction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A very rare gold coin sold for an extremely high price at a Las Vegas auction on Thursday. The Presentation 8 Escudos — a 1714 Mexican gold coin — sold for a whopping $312,000.

The coin is thought to have been minted for Spanish dignitaries, most likely the king, in the 18th century. Officials believe it is meant to symbolize Spain’s success in expanding into the New World.

The coin, and many others like it, have been recovered from shipwrecks found in the past 50 years. The ships sunk near the Florida Keys in 1715 due to a hurricane that hit while they were traveling to the New World.

For more information on the coin and the auction, CLICK HERE.