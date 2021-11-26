Shipping deadlines for the holiday packages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you want packages and cards to make it to certain destinations by Christmas, you will have to follow some shipping deadlines.

Last year, amid the pandemic, the United States Postal Service experienced a 25% increase in holiday shipping and package volume. The USPS delivered about 1.1 billion packages.

Dec. 17 – First Class Mail

Dec. 17 – First Class packages

Dec. 18 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Second-Day air services

Dec. 23 – Next-Day air services

Ground Shipping – Check website for quote

UPS service guarantee suspended for most services due to COVID-19