Shipping deadlines for the holiday packages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you want packages and cards to make it to certain destinations by Christmas, you will have to follow some shipping deadlines.

Last year, amid the pandemic, the United States Postal Service experienced a 25% increase in holiday shipping and package volume. The USPS delivered about 1.1 billion packages.

USPS SHIPPING DEADLINES

  • Dec. 17 – First Class Mail
  • Dec. 17 – First Class packages
  • Dec. 18 – Priority Mail
  • Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

UPS

  • Dec. 22 – Second-Day air services
  • Dec. 23 – Next-Day air services
  • Ground Shipping – Check website for quote
  • UPS service guarantee suspended for most services due to COVID-19

FedEx

  • Dec. 9 – FedEx Ground Economy
  • Dec. 15 – FedEx Ground and Home Delivery
  • Dec. 21 – Express Saver
  • Dec. 22 – 2 Day
  • Dec. 23 – Overnight Services
  • Dec. 24 – FedEx Same Day

