Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Carson City

Related Content Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommends Moderna vaccine, confirms it is safe and efficacious

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted on Monday that Nevada has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

Nevada’s first shipment of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today. Thanks to @CCHealthEd for sharing these photos!



While we wait for a widespread vaccine distribution, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing & stay home when you can. pic.twitter.com/ohKo9krkFc — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 21, 2020

Photos from Carson City Health and Human Services showed workers with boxes of the vaccine securing them for safe storage.

The shipments follow the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine in Nevada one week ago today. Frontline health care workers and other Tier I recipients of the vaccine have been receiving injections over the past week.

Pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are contracted to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for Nevada’s nursing home residents and workers today.