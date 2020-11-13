Shift to extended benefits continues as DETR reports lower initial unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First-time unemployment claims for regular and PUA benefits in Nevada fell for the week ending Nov. 7. Continuing claims also fell, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The drop comes a week after what DETR described as a “highly suspect” spike in PUA claims.

Claims associated with layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic have been gradually shifting to other programs as unemployed workers exhaust their available benefits and make claims in programs that provide additional assistance.

DETR reports initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, a decrease of 602 (7.4 percent) from the previous week’s 8,158.

Continued claims totaled 105,592, a decrease of 8,151 claims (7.1 percent) from the previous week’s 114,102.

Claims for Pandemic Unemmployment Assistance (PUA) — which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers — caught the state’s attention last week. “DETR is looking into the underlying cause of the spike,” according to a news release.

For the week ending Nov. 7, DETR reports a total of 18,485 claims, a decrease of 32,213 (63.5 percent) from the previous week’s 50,698.

Continued claims for PUA totaled totaled 90,611, a decrease of 9,261 (9.3 percent) fromthe previous week’s 94,950.

DETR showed increases in both Pandemic Emergency Unemployment (PEUC) claims and State Extended Benefit (SEB) claims.

PEUC, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 92,211 claims filed, an increase of 4,134 claims from a week ago.

SEB, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment and PEUC benefits, hit 10,174 claims for the week, an increase of 1,640 claims from a week ago.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell to 7.6 percent.

The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Oct. 31 was 4.4 percent.

DETR notes that initial claims dropped by 20,799 nationally to 723,105.