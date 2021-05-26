Shift.com introduces a new way to sell your car with less interaction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you want to sell your car, but don’t want to leave home?

You don’t have to.

This month, Shift launched its service in Las Vegas, providing an alternative to the traditional method of selling a car.

It starts with you receiving an online quote for your car on shift.com. You can then book an evaluation appointment where someone comes to you, evaluates your car and makes a final offer. If you accept, you complete the transaction digitally right then and there including digital payment and DMV processing.

Toby Russell, CO-CEO of shift.com, said during the pandemic, this convenient and safe way to sell a car really saw an uptick.

“Favorable, positive reaction … to the idea of ‘I’m not going to take my car and go place to place to place and interact with a lot of people and have them getting in and out of my car and doing all that … I certainly don’t want to put my car on CraigsList and have random people coming to my house,’ ” Russell said.

“What people really liked is the ability to literally push a button, have somebody come, pick up the car. You get the price right there online,” he said.

And he says the entire process takes about an hour.

We asked what the pricing was based on and he said a computer algorithm decides what’s fair based on tens of thousands of other cars like yours.