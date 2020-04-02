Sherwin-Williams donates 5K masks to the state for first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sherwin-Williams, along with the help of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, donated much-needed medical gear to first responders and health care workers Thursday.

The paint company donated 5,000 N95 masks and 1,500 Nitrile gloves to the state of Nevada in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sherwin-Williams applauds the work of all first responders who are always there for us, particularly now,” said Jim Jaye, SVP Corporate Communications at Sherwin-Williams.

“During this COVID19 pandemic, we need all hands on deck to support our first responders and health care workers,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “I am proud to have facilitated this donation, and I applaud the Sherwin-Williams team for lending a helping hand during Nevada’s time of need.”