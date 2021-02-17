Sheriff: Road rage an issue during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve noticed some road rage when driving on local highways, you’re not alone. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he believes there’s been an uptick since the pandemic.

Lombardo said it’s been tough for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic and some of that frustration and anxiety ends up on the roadways.

“Road rage has become a significant issue for us here in the Las Vegas valley,” he said. “Everything people are dealing with and all the anxiety of their lives, emotions, losing their jobs. It has a direct cause and effect on what we do on police work.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the number of crashes decreased as more people were staying home but in later months as people began heading back to work, the number of crashes increased.