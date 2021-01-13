Sheriff: Metro investigating if any officers took part in Capitol insurrection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating if any of its police officers took part in the deadly riot that occurred in Washington D.C. one week ago. If they did, they could face losing their job, according to Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

While Lombardo said he believes law enforcement should be objective, he added off-duty officers have First Amendment rights as long as it doesn’t become a crime.

“I think it would be troublesome for an individual to be part of the law enforcement community knowing that they entered the Capitol and did insurrection,” Lombardo told 8 News Now.

Metro, along with other police departments around the country, are investigating if any officers were at the event in Washington D.C. and broke the law.

“I support what people want to do but obviously in this case it just went beyond desire to protest versus becoming a riot,” said Lombardo.

Lombardo said, at this point, he is not aware of any officers who took part in the riot.

“But we are working hand in hand with the FBI and going through all known videos and relying on people to call in if they know,” he said.

Federal authorities are now warning of more possible unrest on Inauguration Day. Lombardo said his officers are prepared.

“So now we have a warning. We’re aware there may be unrest occurring here on the 20th and we are putting people in place, plans in place, to to address it.”

Lombardo said law enforcement in D.C. was ill-prepared to deal with the riot.