Sheriff Lombardo spoke on police reform at Metro Multi-Cultural Advisory Council event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members from the Metro Multi-Cultural Advisory Council (MMAC) invited Sheriff Joe Lombardo to speak on police reform today at their 2 p.m. news conference.

As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway, the MMAC addressed the topic of policing.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, accused of killing Floyd by pinning the handcuffed man to the pavement for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

The MMAC news conference was held today, Tuesday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m. in front of LVMPD Headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Boulevard.