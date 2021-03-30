Sheriff Lombardo spoke on police reform at Metro Multi-Cultural Advisory Council event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members from the Metro Multi-Cultural Advisory Council (MMAC) invited Sheriff Joe Lombardo to speak on police reform today at their 2 p.m. news conference.

As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway, the MMAC addressed the topic of policing.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, accused of killing Floyd by pinning the handcuffed man to the pavement for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

The MMAC news conference was held today, Tuesday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m. in front of LVMPD Headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories