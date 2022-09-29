A man believed to be Duarte-Herrera was arrested in the area of Owens and Eastern Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. (Ryan Matthey/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be holding a media conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the capture of convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center last week.

The conference will be held at 1:30 p.m.

8newsnow.com will livestream the conference on this page.

Duarte-Herrera was taken into custody Wednesday night by Las Vegas Metro police officers near Owens and Eastern Avenues. He had been in the area of a transportation business that provides a shuttle service to Mexico.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, records showed. (NDOC/KLAS)

Duarte-Herrera used acid to help erode the area securing his cell window so he could climb out sometime Friday evening, sources said.

“The state is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his escape,” Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Thursday.

Duarte-Herrera was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of 24-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio.

Dorantes Antonio died when a bomb hidden in a coffee cup exploded in a parking garage at the Luxor hotel in 2007.