EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Lombardo reveals new details about shooting of Metro police officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told 8 News Now Wednesday morning that the condition of the officer shot Monday night hasn’t changed much.

“His blood pressure has stabilized but the rest of the symptoms, maladies associated with his condition have not improved so far but in this situation you never give up hope,” Lombardo said. “I’m very close to the family. His mom and dad worked for me in previous years and are both retired from Metro. They’re extended Metro family.”

Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot while taking a person into custody when a protest turned violent on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino. He remains in critical condition at University Medical Center.

Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis

During the interview, Lombardo revealed some new details about the shooting of Mikalonis.

“It was determined that a lone individual, a Hispanic male, located in a parking lot located approximately 50 to 60 yards from Officer Mikalonis had shot into the crowd randomly and Officer Mikalonis was shot in the face.”

Lombardo said the suspect, Edgar Samaniego, 20, fled the area but was later located on the property in one of rooms and he, along with his girlfriend, was taken into custody.

“He has a small history here in Las Vegas, I can’t really opine on his previous and all that because it will end up in the court system,” Lombardo said.

Edgar Samaniego faces charges in the shooting of Officer Shay Mikalonis.

Samaniego is due to make his first court appearance Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Lombardo also discussed the death of George Floyd which sparked the protests around the country. Floyd died in police custody after Minneapolis officers restrained him by kneeling on his back and neck. Lombardo also addressed the “black eyes” Metro had some years ago due to similar types of events involving police.

He also discussed the protests that have taken place nightly in Las Vegas and the possible use of the National Guard.

Lombardo said his officers are doing well despite all that has occurred in recent months. “We’re dealing with the COVID, the protesters, and the grand opening of the casinos here shortly, so they’re staying focused.”