Sheriff Lombardo: Police dialing back patrol on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the department has pulled back its level of enforcement on the Las Vegas Strip following a months-long stretch of increased crime.

The sheriff joined Good Day Las Vegas Wednesday morning and discussed the results of Operation Persistent Pressure and where police enforcement currently stands.

“Now, the situation down there is completely different than what we experienced in the previous year. The crime numbers are bearing fruit associated with that,” said Sheriff Lombardo.

Operation Persistent Pressure was launched during the summer of 2020 after police saw an uptick in violence on the Las Vegas Strip. It continued through the fall to deal with what was occurring in the resort corridor.

“We had a significant change in the demographics down on the Strip. People were being unruly, releasing anxiety and dealing with different issues out on the roadway versus inside the casinos,” Sheriff Lombardo said. “Seeing that, we adjusted our resources and pushed our resources to address the problem.”

During the initiative, more than 1,200 individuals were arrested and 571 guns were recovered.

Sheriff Lombardo says metro officers will remain proactive, but there’s no need for the additional resources patrolling the area right now.

He noted that the department anticipates putting forth some proactive human trafficking efforts in the resort corridor this year.

Watch the full “Morning Cup of Joe” segment below: