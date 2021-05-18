Sheriff Lombardo, mayor to speak at police memorial ceremony Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo will be among the speakers at the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park.

The park is at 3250 Metro Academy Way, just north of Cheyenne Avenue and west of Grand Canyon Drive in the northwest valley.

The names of fallen officers will be read during the ceremony, which will include a 21-gun salute and a flyover by Metro Police helicopters.

The ceremony is presented by the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, the City of Las Vegas and Metro Police.

Police Memorial Park is home to a memorial wall, tree grove and sculpture that pay tribute to fallen officers in our community.