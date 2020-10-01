LIVE: Sheriff Lombardo, Gov. Sisolak to visit training center site that will focus on active-shooter incidents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be giving Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials an early look today at 9 a.m. on the progress on a $25 million training facility that will be shared Nevada law enforcement agencies.

The Reality Based Training Center should be finished before the end of 2021.

“Planning for this facility began long before 1 October or the current pandemic,” Lombardo said in a statement before the event. “Critical incidents and the many challenges facing law enforcement have elevated the need for a state-of-the-art training facility to help meet the public safety needs of Southern Nevada. This multi-jurisdictional training center will ultimately be used by over 60 public and private entities state-wide and may eventually be used by law enforcement agencies from across the country.”

The site at 7370 E. Carey Road is adjacent to the John T. Moran Firearms Training Center. Media were invited to the event, but will not be allowed inside.

The center’s “indoor training village” will be used to prepare for active shooter situations with realistic simulations, allowing trainees to practice decision-making skills under high pressure. “A significant focus on de-escalation tactics” is part of the training, according to Lombardo’s statement.

The center will also be used to simulate natural disasters and situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the LVMPD Reality Based Training Center will include two buildings totaling 150,000 square feet with classrooms, simulators, mat rooms, and a secure garage. It also includes simulated sites including a gas station/convenience store, casino, bank, and school.

Phase 2 planning is under development, depending on availability of funds.

Contributions from the Engelstad Family Foundation, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and many others are funding the facility, which is being built entirely with private donations.

Executive Director of the LVMPD Foundation Tom Kovach, who is overseeing the fundraising for the project, said “in today’s world, first responder training is more critical than ever. We believe this Reality Based Training Center will play an integral role in ensuring the safety of everyone in our Southern Nevada community.”

Among the officials joining Lombardo and Sisolak at the site are Metro Undersheriff Kevin C. McMahill, Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.