Sheriff Lombardo: Dozens of guns confiscated, 1,100 arrests on Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street in recent weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says a recent rash of violent incidents on the Las Vegas Strip seems to be caused by a large number of people who don’t have much to do since nightclubs and other venues are closed due to the pandemic.

“It’s just a lot of people in a small condensed area and you infuse their desire to have a great time and infuse things like alcohol and drugs and it’s a bad combination” he said in an interview with Las Vegas Good Day Wednesday morning.

His interview was just hours after the most recent incident involving a shooting that left a woman injured. The shooting happened at the north valet area of the Aria Resort & Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Tuesday night.

Lombardo pointed out that Metro has stepped up patrols, especially along the Las Vegas Strip and in the downtown Fremont Street area.

“When we first started tracking it in early August, we had about a 30% increase in crime in those particular geographies but now with today’s number we’ve had about a 1.3% increase in crime. So, as compared to rest of the valley it’s a difference of about minus 13% versus an increase of 1.3% so that’s a big jump.”

He did add that police have made more than 1,100 arrests and 40% of them were for felonies. Police have also confiscated more than 60 guns.

“We’ve increased substantially the amount of officers that are present throughout the weekends. I think we’ve done well in mitigating a lot of events from occurring and responding very well to a lot of events that have occurred,” he said.