Sheriff Lombardo discusses recent DUI crash, reminds citizens to ‘be the best witness they can be’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During Good Day Las Vegas’ Morning Cup of Joe segment Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo discussed a recent DUI case that resulted in the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones are accused of causing the July 12 deadly fatal crash that killed their 1-year-old son, Royce Jones. Police say the two were racing down Rampart, at excess speeds of 100 mph, before Prescia crashed her car near the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.

When asked if anything can be done to stop something like this tragic incident from happening, Sheriff Lombardo reminded citizens that being a witness can sometimes be the most helpful in these types of situations.

“Be the best witness they can be. We don’t want [citizens] to physically engage individuals when crimes are being committed… in this case, see something, say something,” Sheriff Lombardo said.

He reiterated that it’s important to call 911, but also be safe and maintain distance if you see a crime occurring.

He said information from witnesses is important, because it will assist with prosecution.

While DUI crashes remain an issue facing LVMPD, the sheriff says these types of accidents have decreased this year.

“Currently we’re down 20% in fatal accidents as compared to last year,” Lombardo said.

Another topic discussed during Wednesday’s “Morning Cup of Joe” included protecting children from online predators as the Clark County School District begins with online education this fall.

The sheriff says there has been “a significant increase” in online predators.

“It’s important for the parents to be engaged” with their children’s online time, Lombardo said, now that the school district has decided to begin the academic year with full-time digital learning.

LVMPD’s sheriff also gave a slight update on the condition of Officer Shay Mikalonis, the officer shot on June 1 during a protest in Las Vegas. He says Mikalonis now has “limited communication” with his family.

Officer Mikalonis was paralyzed from the neck down due to his injuries sustained from the shooting. Lombardo mentioned that he has a “long and laborious process” ahead of him.

Three weeks ago, he was transported to a long-term rehabilitation center for treatment in another state.

To hear the full interview with LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo, click the box at the top of the story.