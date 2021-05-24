Sheriff Lombardo confirms he is running for Nevada governor’s job

LAS VEGAS — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, confirmed Monday that he’s running for governor next year in an attempt to take on Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak.

Lombardo said, “Yes, I am,” when asked by KRNV-TV in Reno on Monday whether he’s running for governor.

Lombardo had already brought on advisors and a campaign chair for what was considered a likely run but had not made an announcement.

The sheriff was in Reno for a charity event related to Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. He says he’s visiting northern Nevada so people can get to know him ahead of the statewide campaign.

He will face North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee in a Republican primary.