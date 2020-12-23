Sheriff Lombardo comments on domestic violence, return to ‘feeling of safety’ on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An increase in domestic violence — by 26 percent — is on the minds of Las Vegas police.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says domestic violence cases are among the most dangerous calls that Metro responds to every day.

Lombardo also discusses ongoing enforcement against violent crime near the Strip. Although concerns remain, the types of crimes have changed.

“You don’t see the number of crimes reported, you don’t see the number of incidents on video in the public space, in the social media that people saw out there in the cyberworld,” he said.

“The general feeling of safety has returned to the Las Vegas Boulevard area,” Lombardo said.