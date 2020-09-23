Sheriff Lombardo believes suspects in Lesly Palacio’s death are ‘outside the US’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo says officials believe the father and son linked to the murder of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio are “outside of the United States at this point.”

The sheriff addressed the murder case during an interview on Good Day Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

“We’re still looking… we haven’t had the ability to find them,” Sheriff Lombardo said.

Arrests warrants for Erick Rangel-Ibarra and Jose Antonio Rangel were issued Sept. 14. Both are suspects in Palacio’s death.

Along with Palacio, both Rangel-Ibarra and Antonio Rangel went missing on Aug. 29. Surveillance footage showed Palacio entering the Longhorn Casino & Hotel with Rangel-Ibarra around 2 a.m. the night she disappeared.

Palacio’s body was recovered on Sept. 9 near Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

Pictured (left to right): Lesly Palacio (victim); Erick Rangel-Ibarra, Jose Antonio Rangel (suspects)

Sheriff Lombardo says LVMPD is working with federal agencies including the FBI, the Marshals Service and ICE in locating the suspects.

“I hope we get them in custody sooner than later,” the sheriff concluded.