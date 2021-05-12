Sheriff Lombardo: Amari Nicholson murder case ‘challenging’ for police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discussed the tragic case of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson on Good Day Las Vegas Wednesday morning, one day after police learned the child had been killed.

“First and foremost I want to send my condolences to the family,” Lombardo said.

He added this case has been emotionally challenging for officers especially because there was a lack of information.

“Unfortunately, we were informed late in the process with the missing child,” Lombardo said.

Terrell Rhodes, the boyfriend of the mother, who was supposed to be caring for the child, had said that a family member took the boy on May 5.

Rhodes was arrested Tuesday, May 11, after allegedly confessing to killing Amari.

Lombardo said the challenge now is finding Amari’s body.

“It’s going to be a no body prosecution, at this point,” he said.

Lombardo said Rhodes gave police some information as to where the body might be but it proved to be false.

Lombardo is asking the public to help if they have any information in the case.