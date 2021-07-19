Shelters prepare to help as end of federal eviction moratorium draws near

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than two weeks, the federal eviction moratorium will end. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there will not be another extension.

Locally, various organizations are gearing up to help those who may be without a home for the first time in their lives.

One shelter says they’re expecting a “tsunami” of people once the moratorium expires on July 31. This will add even more strain on local shelters, which are already trying to assist thousands of homeless individuals.

“We’ve had lots of individuals who have come in and have come to us and said, ‘I have never had to deal with this before. I don’t even know where to start; I haven’t had to ask for help,” Nicole Anderson, director of social services at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, told 8 News Now.

The charity is one of many organizations preparing for evictions.

“If we get an influx of people, we are ready,” Anderson said. “And if it comes in small droves, then we are ready for that, as well.”

She shares they’re building up their resources, including adding more case managers in the past month.

“I think it’s going to be quite a bit of people that will need the assistance,” said Juan Salinas, director of social services at the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada.

The Salvation Army has added more beds in its shelter and hired more housing specialists.

“We added about eight more case managers that are able to deal with the different areas,” Salinas told us. “Especially with the moratorium, that’s going to be very, very helpful.”

He explains this is especially important, since the evictions will be an ongoing process.

“It’s not going to end right away,” Salinas said. “It’s a trickle effect, where one thing leads to another, to another. So, we want to be available to meet those needs.”

There is a large network of social services in Southern Nevada, all relying on each other now to help as many people as possible come Aug. 1.

“If we’re unable to help them for whatever reason, or Salvation Army, or whoever is unable to help them, they’ll typically reach out and say, ‘Hey, we have this family or this person in need. What can you guys do?” Anderson shared. “And everybody kind of jumps in.”

The Clark County Cares Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) recently received more funding and is accepting more applications. This can be used for rent and utility assistance. The $106 million is expected to help an additional 40,000 households.