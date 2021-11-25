Shelter pups enjoy traditional Thanksgiving meal at The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation team members and volunteers made sure their shelter pups had a joyful Thanksgiving today.

The special meals were made with human-grade ingredients, carefully prepared in a way that won’t harm their health.

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

Courtesy: Animal Foundation















The Animal Foundation partnered with The Churchill Foundation in a “Thankful Pup” promotion to make sure all adoptable dogs in the shelter received Thanksgiving meals.

Our team members and volunteers made sure our shelter pups had a joyful Thanksgiving! 🦃🧡



Our adoptable doggies enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.



Parmesan turkey meatballs, vegetables, broccoli cheddar squares, and pumpkin donut holes! pic.twitter.com/hfU0Iztg70 — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) November 25, 2021

This is a special tradition at The Animal Foundation.

Courtesy: Animal Foundation

The delicious feast included parmesan turkey meatballs, cinnamon yogurt apples, roasted root vegetables, broccoli cheddar squares, and pumpkin donut holes for dessert.