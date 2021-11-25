Shelter pups enjoy traditional Thanksgiving meal at The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation team members and volunteers made sure their shelter pups had a joyful Thanksgiving today.
The special meals were made with human-grade ingredients, carefully prepared in a way that won’t harm their health.
The Animal Foundation partnered with The Churchill Foundation in a “Thankful Pup” promotion to make sure all adoptable dogs in the shelter received Thanksgiving meals.
This is a special tradition at The Animal Foundation.
The delicious feast included parmesan turkey meatballs, cinnamon yogurt apples, roasted root vegetables, broccoli cheddar squares, and pumpkin donut holes for dessert.