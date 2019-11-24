Shelter offers Thanksgiving foster program for medium, large dogs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation hopes you can bring home a pet this Thanksgiving, so they don’t have to spend the holiday alone.

The nonprofit and shelter says valley residents can foster medium to large shelter dogs through Wednesday, Nov. 27. The shelter will provide all the necessary supplies, such as food.

If foster families choose to adopt the pet they host, or if they find someone who is interested, the shelter will waive the adoption fee.

Prospective fosters are encouraged to contact The Animal Foundation’s foster team via email at ‘foster@animalfoundation.com’ to fill out an application.