LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas shelter is helping empower families. Family Promise of Las Vegas is holding an online auction fundraiser to help those families.

The organization assists children and their parents who are either on the verge of homelessness or are currently homeless. Family Promise helps the families with housing and employment.

The auction ends Friday, Dec. at 8:59 p.m. Here is a link if you would like to help. You can bid on artwork, dinners, gift certificates and jewelry.