Shea Theodore, Comprehensive Cancer Centers host ‘Kay’s Power Play’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local hockey star got behind the effort to help stop cancer here in the valley.

Before the start of last season, Knights star Shea Theodore announced he had undergone successful testicular cancer surgery. So, this is no surprise that he got behind this effort.

But his motivation is much more than what he went through. His grandmother, Kay died of breast cancer last year. Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada combined with the Susan G. Komen foundation for Thursday’s event.

$50,000 was donated to help women in Southern Nevada who need mammograms get them at no charge. This is effort is bringing a lot of people together for a cause that’s is badly needed in the valley.

“You know, it means a lot,” Shea Theodore said. “It means a lot to, you know myself my family and, you know, the legacy that my grandmother wanted to leave so you know it’s a special thing and hopefully going to help a lot of people.”

Theodore, along with the rest of the Knight’s players, are still waiting to see when they will start the new season. January First is the date they are looking at right now, but it’s hard to believe that they could make that happen then.

Players are in the gym working out, hoping to build on their season that took them to the Western Finals, last year.