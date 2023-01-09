LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ashari Hughes was remembered by many in the Las Vegas sports community for her athletic ability on Monday.

Days after her passing the Desert Oasis student was honored at another high school across town during a vigil.

Centennial High School balloon release for Ashari Hughes (KLAS)

Centennial High School balloon release for Ashari Hughes (KLAS)

Ashari Hughes (Aleah Jane Bui)

Centennial High School balloon release for Ashari Hughes (KLAS)

Hughes had recently transferred from Centennial High School to Desert Oasis and was playing flag football when she collapsed on the field Thursday. She was then taken to the hospital where she later died.

According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from the left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”

On Monday, her family and friends came together for a balloon release.

“She was the light for all of us. You’d never see Ashari without a smile on her face and if you didn’t have one she’d give you hers,” Stan Standifer the flag football coach at Centennial High School told 8 News Now.

Many others shared memories about what Hughes was like on and off the field.

“Me and Ashari were very close back in the summer when we were doing football tryouts. She’s always given me the motivation that I need especially at my lowest,” Allie Newbauer a friend of Hughes expressed.

Her grandfather also attended the vigil on Monday and described the moment he learned of her passing.

“This was a perfect child, but at the end of the day when I got the call that I had lost my grandbaby, something went out of me,” Sammie Toles said.

He also added that the family was aware that Hughes was having some health issues and that she had gone to get checked out the week before, not knowing the severity of her condition.

The doctors then cleared Hughes to play in Thursday night’s game, Toles said.

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, Jan. 21.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Hughes family and has already surpassed its original goal of $50,000, a new goal has now been set at $100,000.