‘She was kind to everybody:’ New details emerge about suspected DUI crash that left woman dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest report revealed more about the man accused in a deadly DUI crash from over the weekend. A woman, walking, was hit and killed at Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue on Sunday. Police said 41-year-old Stephen Huddleston also cause two other crashes that same day.

The report identified the woman who was killed as 46-year-old Dmitri Marie Stewart. Police said Stewart was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when Huddleston blew through a red light going south on Boulder Highway and hit her. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

“She was kind to everybody,” said Deondre Washington, Stewart’s friend.

Friends of Stewart were shocked to learn she was killed in a suspected DUI crash.

“She was a really sweet lady,” revealed Washington. “I believe that it’s unfortunate that this took place, you know, it could have easily been avoided.”

Police said Huddleston was the man behind the wheel and that he was involved in three crashes Sunday afternoon. He hit a car at Boulder Highway and Nellis. Then, after Stewart was hit, police said Huddleston crashed into a light pole.

He tried leaving the scene, but police found him, and he smelled of alcohol. His mother was his passenger. Huddleston told police he drank several beers at at least two bars. But he claimed his car was stolen and “denied being involved in a vehicle collision and died driving a vehicle.” Police also said he was driving with a suspended license.

Friends are now pleading with the public to avoid a similar situation.

“People just need to be more responsible when they go out and drink,” implored Washington.

Huddleston faces several charges, including DUI resulting in death. He’s scheduled to be in court Friday.