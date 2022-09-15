LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends of a young mother gathered Wednesday night to remember her. The family of 21-year-old Makayla Adams organized a vigil.

The vigil took place at MLK Boulevard and Bonanza Road near where Adams was found stabbed to death in her home Tuesday evening, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Her baby daughter, who was alive, was found with her body.

Makayla’s mother, Monica Miner, said she and her husband found her discovered Makayla and thankfully also found the baby unharmed.

Miner said her family is thankful that the community was able to come out and support them in the wake of this tragedy.

“It feels really good. She would be very proud to know that people actually cared, because she didn’t think anybody did, but us,” she said. “She just became a new mom. She was a great mom. She loved that baby more than anything in this world.”

The man accused of killing her is her former boyfriend 24-year-old Michael Ricks who was captured earlier Wednesday in San Diego. He is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas on an open murder charge.