‘She-Ra’ available for adoption through Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A furry friend new to the Las Vegas valley is looking for her forever home.

This is “She-Ra,” and she was rescued by Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. She is a 10-month-old Jindo mix and they are looking for the perfect family for her, willing to take care of her unique needs.

She was hit and partially paralyzed by a car in South Korea, rescued and then brought to the United States.

While she does use a wheelchair, they say that doesn’t slow her down.

Retriever rescue says they haven’t received a single adoption application.

If you’re interested in adopting She-Ra, CLICK HERE.

You can also follow Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas on Facebook and Instagram.

