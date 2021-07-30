‘She-Ra’ available for adoption through Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A furry friend new to the Las Vegas valley is looking for her forever home.
This is “She-Ra,” and she was rescued by Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. She is a 10-month-old Jindo mix and they are looking for the perfect family for her, willing to take care of her unique needs.
She was hit and partially paralyzed by a car in South Korea, rescued and then brought to the United States.
While she does use a wheelchair, they say that doesn’t slow her down.
Retriever rescue says they haven’t received a single adoption application.
If you’re interested in adopting She-Ra, CLICK HERE.
You can also follow Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas on Facebook and Instagram.