“She never got to hold her baby”: Family remembers young mother after sudden, COVID-19 death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A valley family is asking for community prayers and support after a young woman died of COVID-19 after giving birth.



Vena Foster described her sister Kimmie as loving, generous, and eternally joyful.



“She was wonderful,” Foster told 8 News Now Thursday. “Just such a happy, loving, would take the shirt off her back for anybody.”

More than anything, Foster said Kimmie and her husband longed for a child of their own and tried for years to make that dream a reality.



“She finally got pregnant, and that’s all she wanted,” Foster recalled. “She just wanted to be a mom.”

However, before her baby was born, COVID-19 took hold of Kimmie’s world at the beginning of August.



Foster told 8 News Now Kimmie was admitted to the hospital just days after she tested positive, then doctors had to perform an emergency C-section hours after she was placed on a ventilator.



She fought to breathe and survive for weeks before the 35-year-old died alone at Spring Valley Hospital this week.

Her daughter, Jordyn Rose, was born premature and is still in the NICU, but she is expected to survive.



“She never got to hold her baby,” Foster said of Kimmie. “That she wanted so long.”

It’s an experience Foster wants no one else to go through, and she’s asking for the same, continued support her family has felt since her sister first got sick.



“I’m just asking for that same overwhelming love to please be there now,” Foster pleaded.

“To help Mike, her husband, and this little baby because they are going to need it. This is a lot for them.”

While Kimmie may be gone, her warmth and light will live on for generations to come.

“I feel when that day comes that I can hold that little baby in my arms,” Foster concluded. “I’ll be holding my sister.”

Kimmie’s family has started a GoFundMe account to help her husband, Mike, and newborn daughter, Jordyn, move forward.

If you’d like to help, click HERE.