LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-– A woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Tuesday evening has been identified by her family as 21-year-old Makayla Adams.

Police said Adams’ parents found her when they came home that evening, her daughter was also inside, but unharmed.

LVMPD conducts a homicide investigation on Tuesday evening near MLK and Washington (KLAS)

The man accused of the deadly stabbing was 24-year-old, Michael Ricks. He fled to San Diego after the incident.

Investigators said Ricks is Makayla’s ex-boyfriend. He came to the house and the two started to argue.

“She was my baby cousin she had her whole life to live,” said Krystal Adams, Makayla’s cousin.

Krystal showed up at the house where her cousin Makayla was killed Tuesday night. It’s news she still doesn’t want to believe is true.

“She left behind a little girl a family that cares about her so much this is not fair, she didn’t deserve this she was a beautiful person,” Krystal told 8 News Now.

Michael Ricks, 24, was taken into custody in San Diego for allegedly stabbing and killing his former girlfriend in her Las Vegas apartment. (Credit: ONSCENE.TV)

Makayla’s friends and family will gather Wednesday evening in front of Reed and McWilliams for a vigil to honor her.

Ricks will be extradited to Las Vegas where he will face an open murder charge.