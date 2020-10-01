‘She danced like no one was watching;’ family remembers woman killed on 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday marks three years since the horrific events of 1 October and many of those impacted by what happened are still healing.

Now, we’re hearing from one family who lost a loved one that night and are working toward keeping her memory alive.

This is Neysa Tonks. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother and a friend.

Three years after she unexpectedly lost her life at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, those who loved her says grief never goes away. It simply changes.

In a matter of minutes, this entire family was forever changed

It’s been three years, since Mynda Smith’s sister Neysa Davis Tonks was killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“The phone rang and my 14-year-old nephew called to tell me that Neysa had been killed,” said Mynda. “She was always the center of excitement; we say she danced like nobody was watching.”

Her pain is still palpable, but she finds the strength to move forward, with the help of 58 other families who have felt the exact same sorrow.

“We are all on different paths in this journey, but it is still one big path in the end, and we hope together we can get through this through light, through positivity and through love,” Mynda said.

Each anniversary holds its own significance, but Mynda believes this year is especially important.

“I think as the years have gone on, especially this third year, with the pandemic, people being locked up and being so long, people need this human connection to heal,” Mynda said. “We don’t want the 58 to be forgotten, but we also don’t want that Vegas strong feel to be forgotten.”

She hopes we can all focus on the future light Neysa would have wanted.

Neysa’s family has started several organizations in her name, including a scholarship fund for children of the 58 victims.

